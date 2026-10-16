Misprinted sample ballots distributed to Anne Arundel County voters

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Maryland State Board of Elections announced there was a misprint in sample ballots distributed to voters in Anne Arundel County ahead of the upcoming election.

According to the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, the board did not include the last two pages of the specimen ballot packet before distributing them. The missing pages contained information on State Ballot Questions 2 and 3, as well as Anne Arundel County Questions A-C.

Specimen ballots are identical copies of the ballots provided to voters at their polling place on Election Day or during Early Voting. They are mailed at least one week before the first day of early voting to give the public information on the time and place of the election and the opportunity to research candidates and questions before going to the polls. Specimen ballots are not used to cast votes.

The board will issue corrected specimen ballots to all affected voters.

Voters can visit the State Board of Elections website at elections.maryland.gov to view the sample ballot for their county along with other election information.

Local News Voter guide to November 3 elections in Maryland WMAR Web Staff

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.