Voter guide to November 3 elections in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote, casting a ballot by mail, voting early and finding the resources you need before Election Day.

Key election dates

Voter registration deadline: Oct. 13

Early voting: Oct. 22 through Oct. 29

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot by mail or fax: Oct. 27

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot online: Oct. 30

Election Day: Nov. 3

Deadline to return a mail-in ballot: Nov. 3

How to register to vote

Eligible Marylanders can register to vote at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/OnlineVoterRegistration/InstructionsStep1 .

Voters may also register in person at their local board of elections, the State Board of Elections, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offices, local health and human services offices, public colleges and universities, military recruitment offices and several other state agencies.

How to check your voter registration status

Voters can verify their registration information through Maryland's Voter Search tool .

How to vote by mail

There are several ways to request a mail-in ballot:

Submit a request online using a Maryland driver's license or MVA-issued identification card.

Complete and submit a mail-in ballot application to your local board of elections by mail, fax, email or in person.

Visit your local board of elections and receive a mail-in ballot in person.

Maryland voters also have the option to join the state's permanent mail-in ballot list and automatically receive a mail-in ballot for future elections.

Additional information and application forms are available through the Maryland Mail-In Voting page .

How to find your polling place

Voters can locate their polling place using Maryland's Polling Place Search tool .

What identification is required to vote?

Most Maryland voters are not required to show identification at the polls.

However, federal law requires identification for certain first-time voters who:

Registered to vote by mail, and

Are voting in Maryland for the first time.

Eligible forms of identification include:

A Maryland driver's license number

A Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration ID number

The last four digits of a Social Security number

A current and valid photo ID, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID or government-issued identification card

A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document showing the voter's name and address

Voters who are subject to the identification requirement and have not previously satisfied it must present identification before voting.

How to look up your ballot

Voters can review candidates and ballot questions that will appear on their ballot through Vote.org's ballot information tool .

Election Day poll hours

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Accessibility at polling places

Maryland election officials are required to provide accessible voting options for voters with disabilities.

Every polling place and early voting center includes at least one ballot-marking device that allows voters to mark ballots privately and independently. These devices offer features such as audio ballots, high-contrast displays, large-print options and compatibility with assistive technology devices.

Voters assigned to a polling location with physical accessibility barriers can contact their local board of elections to request reassignment to an accessible facility.

More information is available on Maryland's Accessible Voting page .

How to report issues at your polling place

Voters who experience problems or have questions at a polling site can contact the Maryland State Board of Elections at 410-269-2840.

Additional contact information is available at https://elections.maryland.gov/about/contact.html .

How to confirm your vote was counted

Voters can track their voter record and verify election participation through Maryland's Voter Search tool .

More election information