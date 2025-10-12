Midshipman Second Class Kyle Philbert James found dead, U.S. Naval Academy confirms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Naval Academy Midshipman has been found dead.

The U.S. Naval Academy confirmed the death of Midshipman Second Class (junior) Kyle Philbert James on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier reports indicated James went missing sometime Thursday, although the Naval Academy would not confirm that.

"The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation," the Naval Academy said in a statement.

The school didn't say when or where the 20-year-old New Jersey native's body was located.

James was a member of the 36th Company, majoring in history.

He also participated in the Naval Academy's gospel choir.

"The Midshipman Development Center, Chaplain’s Center and Chain of Command are available to provide counseling and support services to midshipmen, faculty and staff," the Naval Academy's statement continued. "It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James’ family, close friends, classmates and company mates during this extremely difficult time."