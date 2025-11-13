Medical Examiner rules Midshipman Second Class Kyle Philbert James died of hydrogen sulfide intoxication

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Naval Academy Midshipman found dead last month took his own life, WMAR-2 News has learned.

The Maryland Medical Examiner confirmed that Kyle Philbert James died of hydrogen sulfide intoxication, which is caused by inhaling too much of the toxic, colorless gas, leading to rapid unconsciousness.

Earlier reports indicated the 20-year-old New Jersey native went missing prior to his death in mid-October.

Officials launched an investigation into the cause immediately afterwards, although they never confirmed exactly when or where he was located.

James was a member of the 36th Company, majoring in history. He also participated in the Naval Academy's gospel choir.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.