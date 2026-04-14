Maryland lawmakers adjourn Sine Die after passing bills on immigration, utility relief and foster care

Maryland lawmakers are ready to adjourn sine die after sending hundreds of bills to the governor to be signed into law.

Maryland lawmakers adjourn Sine Die after passing several key bills Maryland lawmakers adjourn Sine Die after passing several key bills

Bills to change how local law enforcement works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement passed. Republicans tried to stop the legislation but were unsuccessful.

"And now we're taking that opportunity, that, that dialogue, that enhanced law enforcement operations to the next level. We're taking that back. We're saying we know better than them. We're saying that our communities are safer. By not being able to cooperate with our federal partners to learn what they know about these subjects from their home country when they came into our country," Sen. William Folden said.

The Utility Relief Act cleared both chambers just before dinnertime.

"But over the past few years nothing has hit Marylanders harder in the pocketbook than the skyrocketing cost of home energy," Speaker Joseline Pena-Melnyk said.

Republicans argued the bill doesn't go far enough.

"And everyone who's taking an honest look at this, regardless of your political orientation, knows that we don't produce enough energy in our region and certainly in our state to keep up with our energy demand needs," Del. Jason Buckel said.

Another piece of legislation focuses on improving protections for people in Maryland's foster care system. It was inspired by the death of a 16-year-old in the state's care.

"On behalf of myself and, obviously, other members and other members. Here, who are in foster care, we're very grateful for all the hard work that the body's put into this and, and thank you for helping us, uh, honor Kanaya," Del. Mike Griffith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

