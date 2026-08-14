Man pleads guilty to the murder of his wife in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife in 2025.

Cedric Callaway, 51, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of 44-year-old Sarah Bundy.

The case stems from an incident that occurred in May 2025.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the intersection of Alley 79 and Disney Avenue after a woman's body was discovered.

According to charging documents, the woman's body was found in the alley covered with tires in an apparent attempt to conceal it.

Police identified Bundy through her tattoos and determined she had sustained "significant trauma" to her head, face and neck areas.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the area and observed Bundy walking with another man near where her body was found.

Investigators learned that around the same time they entered the alley, a witness heard a female voice shouting "I love you don't hurt me," or something similar, according to charging documents.

An officer with the Baltimore Police Department told detectives that Callaway was in custody for an unrelated matter and had claimed he and his wife had been robbed in the area of the homicide the previous night.

He told police he had been pistol-whipped and that his wife, Bundy, was still missing.

Callaway claimed he had escaped the situation, leaving his wife behind, and fled on foot.

Detectives soon determined Callaway matched the description of the man seen entering the alley with Bundy in the area where her body was found.

He was taken to Anne Arundel County's Criminal Investigation Division office building to be interviewed, where he made the remark that he would kill himself if he was being charged with murder.

At that point, detectives had not yet informed him that Bundy was dead.

He also showed no injuries consistent with being pistol-whipped.