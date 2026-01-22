Man convicted of shooting McDonald's worker in drive-thru window

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Middle River man was found guilty of first-degree murder in a May 2022 shooting.

Ja'Quan Green shot and killed 23-year-old Britrain Gray at the McDonald's located on Route 3 South in Gambrills.

Anne Arundel County Police

On May 13, 2022, Anne Arundel County police responded to the 1100 block of Crain Highway South for a report of an employee who had been shot.

Officers found the victim, Gray, inside the restaurant's cash booth area suffering from a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Man accused in Gambrills McDonald's murder charged in another death

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say surveillance video shows a black sedan pull up to the McDonald's with no license plate and blacked-out windows.

Green parked the car and walked up to the drive-thru window, where he fired three shots at Gray while he was working inside.

The suspect fled on foot back to his car. Social media posts linked Green to the crime scene.

Two months later, Green was arrested for an unrelated criminal offense in Prince George's County.

At the time of his arrest, he was driving a black 2001 Cadillac Catera, a rare vehicle according to Maryland motor vehicle records.

Green's Cadillac Catera had a decal that also corresponded to one on the vehicle observed in the McDonald's footage.