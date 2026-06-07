Louis Vuitton sues Maryland Live Casino, claiming iconic logo was illegally used in advertising campaign

BALTIMORE — Luxury designer brand Louis Vuitton is suing Live Casino in Hanover over allegations of counterfeiting and trademark infringement.

The lawsuit centers around a promotional campaign launched by the casino earlier this year called "The Art of Luxury."

Vuitton accuses Live of wooing casino customers by offering bag collections resembling the iconic brand's trademark logo and monogram.

"In a particularly brazen move, Defendants replaced the famous overlapping “LV” logo with the word Live! to purposefully infringe the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram Design and to effectively link Louis Vuitton with Defendants’ Live Casino," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit further alleges that Live Casino's use of the Louis Vuitton style is "intentionally confusing and deceiving the public," all in an attempt to generate more profit and attention.

Court documents show photos comparing side-by-side the genuine and non-authentic products.

A link to the Live advertisement for the bags appears to have been disabled.

Vuitton is seeking up to $2 million in damages for each trademark violation.

Live has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit, according to online court records. They have until June 24 to do so.