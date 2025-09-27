LEGO Expo features working NASA launch pad, Hogwarts castle and professional builds this weekend

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — The LEGO Expo is bringing impressive builds and creative inspiration to visitors this weekend, featuring everything from working NASA launch pads to detailed Hogwarts castles.

Professional LEGO builder Lia Chan has created a working launch pad that took over 300 hours to build, complete with realistic sound effects and multiple rocket configurations.

"Basically this is only one of them, but I also have several other launch pad ranges from 39A with the space shuttle, 39A with the Saturn 5 rocket, and also 39A with SpaceX," Chan said.

Chan's entire section is dedicated to NASA and space exploration, reflecting a passion that began in junior high school.

"All LEGO models are NASA related or space exploration related. Because I kind of fell in love with space since junior high school, so I felt my love of LEGO and combining a love of space. So basically I will have a space gallery here," Chan said.

15-year-old Tanner Holtry spent over a year creating his detailed Hogwarts Castle, driven by his love for Harry Potter.

"When I built my Hogwarts castle I was really into Harry Potter like really really into Harry Potter.... it just kind of allows me to show others what my interests are and just kind of put myself out there to the world," Holtry said.

Artists are currently assembling their builds and ensuring their models survived cross-country trips to the expo.

The event offers more than just display models. Attendees can explore multiple build zones and browse vendors selling both current and retired LEGO sets, including hard-to-find minifigures.

"If you want to purchase the old retired LEGO sets, some of the vendors here, I'm sure they will have it, especially some of the minifigures that it's really, really hard to find, yeah definitely will have it here too," Chan said.

Event organizer York Beights expects visitors to leave feeling motivated by the professional artistry on display.

"Inspired. So, we have professional artists that take hours to build these things and it's truly amazing," Beights said.

The LEGO Expo runs Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. While most tickets are sold out, organizers say a few remain available.

