Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Inmate homicide under investigation in Anne Arundel County, suspect in custody

Maryland State Police
WMAR
Maryland State Police<br/>
Maryland State Police
Posted
and last updated

JESSUP, Md. — The death of an inmate is under investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Warren Michael Griffin, 61, was pronounced dead by medics at the University of Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Officials say Griffin was a state inmate serving time at the Jessup Correctional Institute.

The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Maryland State Police say another inmate has been identified as a suspect in Griffin's murder, but he hasn't been charged.

Authorities say the suspect will not be identified until charges are placed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are