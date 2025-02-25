Inmate homicide under investigation in Anne Arundel County, suspect in custody

JESSUP, Md. — The death of an inmate is under investigation in Anne Arundel County.

Warren Michael Griffin, 61, was pronounced dead by medics at the University of Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Officials say Griffin was a state inmate serving time at the Jessup Correctional Institute.

The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Maryland State Police say another inmate has been identified as a suspect in Griffin's murder, but he hasn't been charged.

Authorities say the suspect will not be identified until charges are placed.