Inmate pleads guilty to murdering cellmate at Jessup Correctional Institution

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 64-year-old inmate already serving a life plus 30-year sentence has pleaded guilty to killing his cellmate inside Jessup Correctional Institution, prosecutors announced.

Dudley Ball entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the death of his cellmate, 61-year-old Warren Michael Griffin, on Tuesday.

On February 21, around 7 p.m., correctional officers found Griffin dead on the cell floor in building F of the prison.

Griffin was found with a cord wrapped around his neck and blood staining on the cell floor.

According to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office, Ball confessed to murdering Griffin in a hand-written statement.

"While in the cell with Warren Griffin, I punched him in the face then tied a string around his neck until he was dead," Ball wrote.

To verify the confession, investigators analyzed the statement and found the handwriting matched a writing sample from a note previously written by Ball.

Ball also had blood stains on his shoes, pants, and hands.

"I want to commend the Maryland State Police and DPSCS for their thorough investigation, which helped secure a strong case against this defendant. Hopefully, today's plea provides some peace for the victim's family, and we look forward to sentencing," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said after Ball entered his guilty plea.

Ball will have his sentencing hearing scheduled at a later time.