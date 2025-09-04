Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Incredible act of Heroism': Anne Arundel County Police corporal credited with saving 2 lives in 3 days

Three Anne Arundel County Police officers save unresponsive driver's life on August 19, 2025
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One Anne Arundel County Police officer is being credited with helping to save two lives in three days.

Corporal Pridgen recently displayed what the department describes as "an incredible act of heroism!"

The latest instance happened August 22 at a Safeway store in Annapolis.

A man there collapsed and stopped breathing.

While a bystander began CPR, Pridgen was able use an AED that got the man's heart going again.

The first lifesaving effort occurred three-days earlier, on August 19, around Solomons Island Road and Virginia Avenue in Edgewater.

That's where a driver suffered a medical emergency causing their car to go off the roadway down a wooded embankment.

Pridgen and a pair of fellow officers arrived on scene within two minutes, applied CPR, ultimately saving the driver's life.

Videos of both rescues were provided to us by police.

