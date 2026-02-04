ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Whether your sidewalk is covered in ice or clear, school is in session for Anne Arundel County Public School students.

WATCH: Icy sidewalks remain in Anne Arundel County as school returns to normal hours Icy sidewalks remain in Anne Arundel County as school returns to normal hours

On Tuesday, the district announced schools will operate on normal schedules for Wednesday.

The situation sparked a great deal of online discourse among parents.

Many of those parents posted that the conditions aren't safe enough for their kids from the sidewalks, bus stops, and low visibility from piles of snow on neighborhood corners.

So WMAR-2 News headed to two neighborhoods near schools to check it out.

The sidewalk in front of Pasadena Elementary School was completely shoveled.

But it was a different story in the neighborhood right across the street, where walkways are still covered in ice over a week after the storm.

For students walking to school, it's either try your luck on the ice or walk in the road.

Conditions were a little better a few miles away in a neighborhood near Old Mill Middle School.

Many of the sidewalks were cleared of snow and ice, but some areas still missed the mark.

The district understands the differing conditions, an AACPS spokesperson writes,

"There will still be areas of the county where adverse road and sidewalk conditions exist tomorrow morning, so families and employees are urged to continue to exercise caution and patience, including as it relates to decisions about student drivers. Families of students who normally walk to school should once again closely examine walking routes and, if prudent and possible, consider transporting their students to and from school."

