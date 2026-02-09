Holly Creek, Thomas Avenue areas of Patapsco River closed after Sunday sewage spill

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — A closure has been issued for the Patapsco River in the area of Holly Creek and near Thomas Avenue following a sewage spill Sunday, the Anne Arundel County Health Department announced Monday.

Officials say the spill occurred at 2:19 p.m. and was resolved by 7 p.m. after repairs were made to a temporary bypass.

At the time of the spill, residents were asked to reduce water usage to help prevent backups and protect the environment.

Drinking water was not impacted, but DPW officials asked that water usage be limited to essential needs only.

RELATED: Sewer overflow repairs complete in Linthicum, Ferndale after water limits

The area impacted by the spill has since been treated with lime, and warning signs have been posted for residents to follow.

The warning will remain in effect until February 16, 2026.

Anyone who comes in contact with affected water is advised to wash thoroughly with soap and water immediately, along with their clothing.

For updates on the closure, visit this website.