Sewer overflow repairs complete in Linthicum, Ferndale after water limits

UPDATE 9:10: The repairs are complete according to Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works.

Original Post:

There is a sanitary sewer overflow in the Linthicum/Ferndale area, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works.

Authorities are asking all residents in the area to reduce water usage to help prevent backups and protect the environment.

Drinking water has not been impacted; however, the DPW asks that water be limited to essential needs only.

Moreover, not using dishwashers and washing machines, reducing toilet flushing, limiting shower time, and or postponing them.

This will help take pressure off sewer lines, helping to resolve the issue faster.