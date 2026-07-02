Heat wave prompts changes to July 4 events in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis officials announce changes to several events scheduled for the 4th of July due to the ongoing heat wave.

The city will also open cooling centers over the weekend to help beat the heat.

People’s Park Festival Rescheduled: “One Country, Many Cultures: Storytelling & Oral Histories” at People’s Park on Calvert Street is rescheduled to Saturday, July 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. In the event of inclement weather on July 11, the event will moved indoors to at Stanton Community Center.

Independence Day Parade: The parade will still be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 4, but the route has been shortened for the safety of the parade participants and viewers. The parade will now step off from Amos Garrett Blvd., continuing down West Street before turning left on Calvert Street, and proceeding to St. John’s Street.

The following cooling center locations and times have been announced:

Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center 273 Hilltop Lane

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional community-based locations include:

American Legion Post 141 1707 Forest Drive

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Annapolis Michael E. Busch Library 1410 West Street

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Annapolis Senior Activity Center 119 S. Villa Avenue

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Recreation and Parks Department will open the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxton Park at no charge in two-hour increments, based on available capacity at the following times:

