Guard who gunned down colleague faced termination over 'negative performance issues'

LINTHICUM, Md. — An altercation between security guards turns deadly at Northrop Grumman.

It happened at the aerospace and defense company's Linthicum facility off Aviation Boulevard.

According to charging documents, gunfire rang out when one guard learned about the prospect of being "reprimanded or terminated" over "negative performance issues."

Anne Arundel County Police identified the alleged gunman as 26-year-old Dylan Blake Chandler, of Pasadena.

On January 28 he and another guard, 37-year-old Joseph Keith Aman, were called into a supervisor's office to discuss Chandler's work performance.

RELATED: Security worker allegedly shoots, kills colleague at Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum

During this meeting the supervisor reported witnessing Chandler shoot Aman, killing him.

The supervisor was able to disarm Chandler and hold him until police arrived on scene.

Chandler later told detectives he "snapped" because Aman was not being held accountable for his actions.

Both Chandler and Aman worked for Allied Security Services, a company contracted by Northrop Grumman.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-4731, or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.