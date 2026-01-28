Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Security worker shoots, kills colleague at Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum

Raven Payne
Posted
and last updated

LINTHICUM, Md. — A contracted security worker fatally shot a colleague at the Northrop Grumman facility in Linthicum Wednesday afternoon, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police responded to the shooting at 3:35 p.m. following reports of the deadly incident.

According to Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Justin Mulcahy, two contracted security workers—both adult males—became involved in an argument. During the altercation, one worker pulled a gun and fatally shot the other.

A third security worker intervened and detained the suspect until police arrived. Anne Arundel County Police then took over the investigation and arrested the shooter.

Mulcahy emphasized that no Northrop Grumman employees were involved in the shooting.

A motive was not revealed by police but Mulcahy stated that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Charges are pending against the security worker who allegedly killed his colleague.

