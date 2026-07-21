Ground stop at BWI lifted after severe weather prompts halting of flights

UPDATE: The ground stop at BWI has been lifted.

PREVIOUS STORY: A ground stop has been issued at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) due to severe weather conditions.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the ground stop is expected to remain in effect until 11:30 p.m. However, there is a 30-60% probability that the restriction could be extended beyond that time.

The ground stop prevents aircraft from departing from the airport while allowing incoming flights already in the air to continue their approach and landing.