Grandson charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking grandfather with hammer in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man is in custody after allegedly attacking his grandfather on Friday, according to police.

Medical personnel initially responded to a home on Lionsheart Glen for reports of a fall.

While inside the ambulance, medics spoke with the individual, who later stated he did not fall but was attacked by his grandson.

The victim told medics that his grandson hit him in the head with a hammer multiple times and that the grandson was at the home cleaning up the scene.

Charging documents say the victim sustained "significant injuries" to his head and face, with his head covered in blood and a gash to the left side of his head approximately five inches long.

Officers responded to the home and made contact with the victim's grandson, Ethan Perry Labuskes, placing him under arrest. Charging documents say police discovered blood on Labuskes' right big toe.

Officers then went to Baltimore-Washington Medical Center to speak with the victim to determine what happened.

According to charging documents, the victim told police he was sitting in the living room when Labuskes entered and thought the victim was hurting their dog, Apple. Labuskes allegedly grabbed the hammer and struck the victim 10 to 12 times.

The victim told police he was able to grab the hammer with both hands, and both he and Labuskes fell to the ground. Labuskes then allegedly climbed onto the victim's back and held him down for 30 minutes, making it difficult for him to breathe.

Charging documents say the victim made multiple pleas for his oxygen, but Labuskes refused to get off his back and provide it to him. The victim attempted to call 911, but Labuskes allegedly took the phone, telling him he would inform the call taker that the victim had fallen and would not admit to striking him with the hammer.

Moments later, Labuskes returned the phone to the victim and allowed him to call 911.

The victim said that once he was in the ambulance, he could tell the truth about what really occurred. He told police he believed he was going to die.

Police later spoke with Labuskes, who confessed to striking the victim with the hammer and placing it in a closet downstairs, according to charging documents.

Labuskes is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and other related charges.

He is being held without bond.