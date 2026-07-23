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Governor Moore visits Anne Arundel County to highlight work combating child poverty

Governor Moore visits Anne Arundel County on Delivering for Maryland tour
Erik Ferris
Governor Moore visits Anne Arundel County on Delivering for Maryland tour
Governor Moore visits Anne Arundel County on Delivering for Maryland tour
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Governor Moore is continuing his "Delivering for Maryland" tour in Anne Arundel County today.

The goal of the tour is to highlight the impact of this administration's work to combat child poverty and strengthen public safety.

Moore started off by visiting high school students participating in a summer technical learning program.

The program at Fox Automotive Services is funded by Moore's Enough Initiative Grant.

The visit also included a roundtable discussion with community leaders about the significance of the initiative.

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