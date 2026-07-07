Gov. Moore unveils new safe driving initiative

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The governor is calling for drivers to slow down.

Gov. Wes Moore unveiled his "Slow the Fast Down" campaign Tuesday asking drivers to be more aware of their speed while on the roads.

Moore said that slowing down gives drivers more time to react, reduces the severity of crashes and protects everyone on the roads. Even small increases in speed can injure or kill pedestrians or bicyclists.

Billboards with the slogan are already up throughout Maryland, the governor said.

"It's a time when we need aggressive messaging to match the aggressive driving that we see on our roadways. Slowing speeding drivers is one of the best ways to improve safety for everyone," President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Doctor David Harkey said.

485 people lost their lives on Maryland roadways this year, Moore said.

Despite these numbers, Maryland has seen a decline in traffic related deaths over the past two years, according to a statement by the governor.

The state will also increase education and outreach about the dangers of speeding.

During the rest of this month, state and local law enforcement will be more visible on the roads to try and stop speeding and dangerous driving.

"Speeding isn’t just breaking the law, it puts families, first responders, road workers, pedestrians, and every person on our roadways at risk. Obeying the posted speed limit can be the difference between life and death. If we want to save lives, every driver has a role to play,” Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said.

