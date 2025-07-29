Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionAnne Arundel County

Actions

Glen Burnie mom gets 10-years in jail for child's fentanyl intoxication death

Vial of Fentanyl
Cliff Owen/AP
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va., Aug. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Vial of Fentanyl
Posted
and last updated

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Glen Burnie mother is sentenced to a decade behind bars for the death of her two-year-old daughter, Nevaeh.

The toddler died August 17 of last year. Fentanyl intoxication was determined to be the cause.

Tiffany Lynee Carr later admitted to drug addicted.

The same day as Nevaeh's death, Carr confessed to smoking crack cocaine.

She and Nevaeh were reportedly napping on the couch that afternoon.

When Carr woke up in the evening, Nevaeh was unresponsive.

RELATED: Mother charged in 2-year-old's death after fentanyl found in girl's system

Carr administered Narcan, which had no effect on the child.

Investigators recovered a glass smoking pipe and several capsules containing Fentanyl inside Carr's home.

Prosecutors said they and Carr's defense team agreed on the sentence.

Upon release, Carr will undergo substance abuse while serving five-years of supervised probation.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess issued a statement reacting to the ruling.

"Sadly, not a single person was in the courtroom today to speak on behalf of this child because there was no one else she could count on other than her mother. The actions of this Defendant were reckless, inexcusable, and showed total disregard for the safety of her toddler. This Defendant failed this child terribly and will have to live with the consequences."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR