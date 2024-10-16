Watch Now
Mother charged in 2-year-old's death after opioids found in their system

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A two-year-old in Glen Burnie who died this past summer had opioids in their system.

This according to an autopsy performed by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Now the toddler's mother, Tiffany Carr, faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

Her child was discovered unresponsive inside a home on Winding Wood Road back on August 17.

The child later died at an area hospital.

Carr is due in court for a preliminary hearing on October 23. She's also charged with reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, and drug-related offenses.

