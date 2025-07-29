Four charged in connection to Arundel Mills shootout that left innocent woman wounded

HANOVER, Md. — Last month WMAR-2 News reported on an innocent woman getting caught up in the crossfire of a shootout near Arundel Mills mall.

On Tuesday Anne Arundel County Police announced four arrests in connection with the incident.

Surveillance footage showed people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire.

RELATED: Innocent woman hospitalized after getting caught up in cross-fire situation around Arundel Mills

Detectives gathered information leading to the Meade Village community where one involved vehicle was found unoccupied.

Inside the car investigators discovered evidence linked to the shooting.

With that multiple suspects were developed in the case.

Three live in Meade Village, while a fourth resides in Baltimore City.

Police carried out search and seizure warrants at all four locations, where they discovered several firearms, thousands of dollars in cash, and large amounts of marijuana and PCP.

Among the suspects charged is a 15-year-old Severn boy.

Jermaine Anthony Ricks, 39, Drameek Carlius Wallace, 25, and Davon Antoine Hughes, 27, were also arrested.

Ricks and Wallace each face 63 charges including attempted murder and handgun possession.

Hughes, however, only faces gun and drug charges related to the Arundel Mills shooting.

At the time of the shooting Ricks was wanted on two warrants, first for failing to appear at a pre-trial conference related to a 2024 assault case, and second for violating probation on a Howard County destruction of property conviction last year.

Wallace and Hughes were on probation as well when the shooting occurred, triggering violations.

Both are backing up several years in prison for prior unrelated drug convictions.