Innocent woman hospitalized after getting caught up in cross-fire situation around Arundel Mills

HANOVER, Md. — An innocent 21-year-old woman was hospitalized after getting caught up in a cross-fire situation in Arundel Mills.

It happened Friday night around 8pm near the intersection of Arundel Mills Boulevard and Arundel Way.

Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire for unknown reasons.

That's when the victim, who investigators believe had no involvement, was hit in the upper-body.

Luckily, her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Meanwhile, several other cars were struck and damaged as result.

Both vehicles linked to the shootout were gone by the time officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6155 or leave a tip at 410-222-4700.