Former midshipman facing charges in relation to lockdown at Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A former midshipman is facing charges in relation to the lockdown at the Naval Academy in Annapolis last week.

23-year-old Jackson Elliott Fleming, of Chesterton, Indiana, was arrested on Sunday and is charged with "transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce any threat to kidnap any person or threat to injure the person of another," according to an arrest warrant.

On September 11, the Naval Academy announced it was on lockdown following concerns being raised from a threat that was posted on the Jodel app by a midshipman who was removed from the academy, who authorities now believe to be Fleming.

RELATED: Midshipman shot during Naval security response to suspicious activity; no active shooter threat

Officials later confirmed that a shooting did occur on the academy's campus.

Per authorities, a midshipman mistook security forces for a shooter due to misinformation that an active shooter on campus was dressed as a police or security officer.

That midshipman was shot and wounded by security personnel after striking a security officer with a parade rifle.

The midshipman was shot in the arm and has since been released from the hospital.

As for Fleming, he faces a maximum of five years if found guilty, per the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Northern District of Indiana.