Former Annapolis private school employee indicted on child sex abuse charges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A former information technology professional at Annapolis private school has been indicted on child sex abuse charges.

Shawn Livingston, 38, has been charged with two counts of coercion and enticement of minors and 12 counts of receipt of child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland said.

According to the indictment, Livingston allegedly used multiple Snapchat accounts to talk to minors.

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Livingston would used the accounts to coerce the minors into sexually explicit conduct in exchange for money.

He allegedly did this with at least five minor victims, who were between 15 and 16 years old.

If convicted, Livingston faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison for each count of coercion and enticement.