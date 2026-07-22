Extra Space Storage fire in Arnold damages multiple units

ARNOLD, Md. — Multiple units sustained damage on Wednesday after a fire broke out at Extra Space Storage in Arnold.

Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to the storage facility on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at 3:50 p.m. following reports of a fire.

Fire crews from Anne Arundel County Fire, including personnel from the Annapolis Fire Department and Naval Academy Fire Department, arrived on scene to find several units engulfed in flames and smoke.

Officials said a second alarm was initially called but was later canceled after crews successfully brought the fire under control.

Three storage units were damaged in the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Anne Arundel County Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.