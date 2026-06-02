Explosion in Anne Arundel County injures 1

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating an explosion that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The fire department responded to a reported structure fire in the 3000 block of Friends Road.

Officials say they found a person with injuries from an explosion. Further investigation revealed no fire.

The man was taken to a hospital by the Maryland State Police rescue helicopter and he is in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.

It's unclear what caused the explosion at this time.