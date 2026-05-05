Ex-treasurer of Pasadena Buccaneers youth Athletic Club faces embezzlement charges

PASADENA, Md. — The ex-treasurer of a volunteer youth club in Anne Arundel County allegedly embezzled hundreds-of-thousands of dollars.

Kelley Ann Haley formerly handled accounting and expense records for the Pasadena Buccaneers Athletic Club.

Back in March the club president began suspecting that someone deliberately manipulated the books by hiding previously unrealized debts.

An investigation revealed Haley, for more than six-years, used the club's debit card to make personal ATM withdrawals, amounting to $242,500.

Haley was officially charged on April 28.

She was issued a Criminal Summons for multiple counts of theft and embezzlement.

The Buccaneers responded to the allegations in a Tuesday Facebook post.

In it they say club "operations continue as normal."

"We understand this may raise questions or concerns for our families," the post reads in part. "We want to reassure you that our organization operates with strong oversight, clear processes, and a commitment to accountability at all levels. The safety, well-being, and trust of our athletes and families remain our top priorities."

The Buccaneers are scheduled to host their next general membership meeting on May 14.