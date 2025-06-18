Ex Severna Park Elementary teacher acquitted of sexually abusing students, jury hung on 3 other charges

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After nearly one month on trial, a former Severna Park Elementary School teacher was acquitted of 18 counts of sexually abusing his students.

Matthew Schlegel was arrested and charged in May 2024 after eight students accused him of assault in the classroom months earlier.

At the time, Anne Arundel County Schools said they reassigned Schlegel to a role requiring no direct contact with students.

While Schlegel was cleared of the most serious charges, a jury was hung on three counts of second-degree assault.

By law prosecutors could seek to retry Schlegel on those three charges, which still carries potential prison time.

WMAR-2 News contacted the school system to check on Schlegel's employment status following the verdict.

Chief Communications Officer, Bob Mosier, replied nothing's changed thus far.

“There are proceedings still to be carried out in this case, including a hearing today, and it would, therefore, be inappropriate for us to comment at this time,” said Mosier.

Schlegel remains jailed at this time. His bail hearing is scheduled for 1:30pm Wednesday.

