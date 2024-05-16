Police arrest elementary school teacher accused of sexually abusing students

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A teacher at Severna Park Elementary School has been arrested after allegedly abusing students.

Matthew Schlegel, 44, was charged with criminal charges ranging from 2nd-degree assault to sex abuse of a minor.

After the school system learned of the allegations, Schlegel was removed from the school.

He was arrested at his home on May 16.

Spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Schools Bob Mosier issued the following statement:

“This is an issue that has had a dramatic impact on this school community since the first allegation came to light months ago. Our school system immediately reassigned Mr. Schlegel and he no longer works in any capacity in the system where students are present. We also have provided – and continue to provide – resources for students and staff at the school.”



Although an arrest has been made, detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to call the TipLine at 410-222-4733.