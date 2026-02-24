Ex-FBI supervisor forced out by Trump looks to replace Steny Hoyer in Congress

NORTH BEACH, Md. — A former supervisory FBI agent forced out by the Trump Administration is running for a Maryland Congressional seat.

Dave Sundberg has filed to fill a Fifth District vacancy left by the retiring Steny Hoyer.

The North Beach resident headed up the FBI Washington Field Office's investigation into the events on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol.

The probe resulted in more than 1,500 participants being arrested, all of whom were pardoned by President Donald Trump upon his Presidential reelection.

Sundberg also contributed to an investigation into Trump’s alleged retention of classified documents leading to his eventual indictment.

His actions drew the wrath of conservative politicians and pundits alike who accused Sundberg of being partisan and anti-Trump.

Ultimately Sundberg was ousted from his role at the FBI.

Sundberg, on his website, claims he was the victim of a "retaliatory purge targeting those who stood up against the weaponization of government agencies as tools of partisan politics."

He's now one of two dozen candidates looking to replace the 86-year-old Hoyer whose occupied the seat since 1981.

The Fifth District spans all of Charles, St. Mary's, and Calvert Counties, along with portions of Prince George's and Anne Arundel Counties. It's generally considered a Democratic stronghold.