Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer expected to retire after decades long career

BALTIMORE — Longtime Democratic Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer is reportedly retiring, and will not seek reelection in 2026.

Since 1981 Hoyer has represented Maryland's fifth Congressional District which spans all of Charles, St. Mary's, and Calvert Counties, along with portions of Prince George's and Anne Arundel Counties. The District is generally considered a Democratic stronghold.

Throughout his decades long tenure, Hoyer at one time became the second highest ranking Democratic House member, serving under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Hoyer, 86, was being challenged in the upcoming Primary by 36-year-old Harry Jarin who built a campaign highlighting his opponent's age and "outdated" politics.

On his website, Jarin, who calls President Donald Trump a "fascist," notes how he was born during Hoyer's fifth term in Congress.

Nonetheless, Jarin on X, thanked Hoyer for his years of public service.

"I want to thank Steny Hoyer for his many decades of service to Maryland. At the height of his career, Hoyer was a fierce and staunch advocate for Marylanders in Congress," Jarin wrote. "His service deserves respect, and I acknowledge the role he played in shaping an earlier era of the Democratic Party."

Hoyer is expected to speak on the House Floor at 10am Thursday.