Emergency pothole repairs prompt Monday lane closure on MD-32

FT. MEADE, Md. — A Monday morning traffic alert for commuters.

Starting at 9am the Maryland State Highway Administration will be conducting roadwork on eastbound MD route 32.

Crews are planning to repair potholes between Exit 10 (MD 295 - Baltimore Washington Parkway), and Exit 9 (Samford Road).

As result one of two main travel lanes will be closed between 9am and 3pm.

Drivers should follow signs while traveling through the work zone.

Officials suggest giving yourself extra time in getting to your destination.

