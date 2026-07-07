Dog successfully rescued from a well by Anne Arundel firefighters

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Tuesday afternoon, Anne Arundel County firefighters joined forces to rescue a dog after he became trapped in a well.

Fire crews from West Annapolis, Crownsville, Jones Station and Severn came together to successfully rescue "Andy" the dog after he became trapped in Crownsville.

"Thanks to the outstanding teamwork and expertise of our Special Operations Division, Andy was safely brought to the surface and is doing well," Anne Arundel County firefighters said in a Facebook post.