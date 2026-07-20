Dive teams recover body of missing boater in Anne Arundel County's Rock Creek

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The body of a boater who went missing in Anne Arundel County's Rock Creek has been recovered, according to a spokesperson with the Maryland Natural Resources Police (MNRP).

The boater has been identified as David Lawrence Jones, 52, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officials say Jones was reported missing at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, Jones had jumped from a pontoon boat to retrieve a hat that had fallen into the water. He did not resurface after jumping in and was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Maryland Natural Resources Police were joined by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, the Baltimore County Fire Department, Maryland State Police Trooper 6 helicopter, and the U.S. Coast Guard in the initial search efforts.

The spokesperson said the body was recovered on Monday at 5:45 p.m. by dive teams with the MNRP and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Officials say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.