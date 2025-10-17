Discovery Village boat ramp reopens after new lease agreement

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A popular boat ramp that closed abruptly in the middle of the summer has now reopened after County Executive Steuart Pittman announced a new agreement between Anne Arundel County and Discovery Village Shady Side.

This new agreement restores public water access in Shady Side at a reduced cost to the county, officials say.

"This new agreement is good news for the county, our taxpayers, and our boaters in South County,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We now have a fair, fiscally responsible agreement that restores public boating access at Discovery Village.”

The agreement will save the county more than more than $1.5 million over the next 21 months.

The ramp first closed in July when the county council decided to stop funding the lease, despite more than $1 million spent to build the ramp and another $1 million spent in rent over the last decade.

RELATED: Anne Arundel County boat ramp closes to public despite $2 million investment

Two months ago, Department of Natural Resources Deputy Secretary David Goshorn said funds were wasted on the boat ramp.

RELATED: DNR questions why over $500K in funds were wasted on Discovery Village boat ramp

The county was awarded a grant to operate the boat facility, but one of the conditions required the county to keep the facility open to the general boating public for the term of the lease.