DNR questions why over $500K in funds were wasted on Discovery Village boat ramp

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Discovery Village boat ramp in Anne Arundel County has been closed to the public since July, causing problems for both boaters and officials in the area.

According to DNR Deputy Secretary, David Goshorn, the county was awarded $533,833 in grant money to operate the boating facility.

The terms of the grant required the county to keep the facility open to the general boating public for the term of the lease.

However, now that the ramp is closed, this is a "breach in agreement" Goshorn says.

Now that its been breached, "the Department may seek to enforce its rights, which includes the repayment of the grant to the Waterway Improvement Fund," Goshorn wrote in a letter to County Executive Steuart Pittman.

Community members met Tuesday, August 19, to discuss solutions beyond the temporary fix currently in place.

A marina across the water is allowing the public to use its ramp for the rest of the season.

The boat ramp closure happened after the council decided the current lease wasn't good for taxpayers.

It also highlights a larger issue — there are only three public boat ramps for more than 500 miles of coastline.