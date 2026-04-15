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Detectives have little to go on as they hunt for leads in Odenton murder

Timothy Randolph
Courtesy of AACO PD
Timothy Randolph
Timothy Randolph
Posted

ODENTON, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for leads in hopes of solving an open murder investigation.

Timothy Leslie Randolph, 45, was shot to death on January 10 along Annapolis Road in Odenton.

So far detectives have had little to go on.

RELATED: Overnight shooting kills 1 in Odenton

But, it's believed Randolph was involved in a car crash before he was killed.

At the time he was shot, Randolph was near his white Cadillac XT5 SUV.

"Investigators believe patrons in the area may have witnessed the shooting or the events preceding it," police said.

Anyone with information can call 410-222-4731. If your tip leads to and arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

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