Descendants of Maryland's original 1775 Liberty Tree planted in Annapolis for the 250th anniversary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A piece of Maryland's history is being brought back to life in Annapolis with the planting of a descendant of the state's original 1775 Liberty Tree.

WATCH: Descendant of Maryland's original Liberty Tree planted in Annapolis Descendant of Maryland's original Liberty Tree planted in Annapolis

A ceremony was held at the William Paca House today to plant the tree, which was grown from a preserved offshoot of the original.

A retired state forester collected the offshoot, and it was nurtured at a nursery on the Eastern Shore.

Similar trees will be planted across 23 counties in Maryland, with the goal of having all of them planted by this year.

Ceremonies like this one will continue throughout the year as part of the nation's 250th anniversary commemorations.

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