Customs and Border Protection agents save toddler at BWI

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Customs and Border Protection agent saved a child's life on Friday at BWI airport.

The one-year-old started seizing while in the Customs primary inspection area after arriving from Germany with his parents.

A CBP officer noticed the child and immediately called for medical assistance.

More personnel came to help, and as the child began to turn blue, they realized that the boy was choking.

One of the CBP officers performed the Heimlich maneuver, clearing the child's airway.

CBP personnel monitored the child's vitals until EMS arrived.

"Many of our Customs and Border Protection personnel are parents, so when they see a child in such distress, it certainly has a profound effect on them that everybody wants to jump in to help," said CBP Area Port Director Adam Rottman. "We are pleased that this child and his parents will get to soon celebrate his second birthday."

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and was reported to be stable.