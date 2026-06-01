Cleanup operations continue after force main break causes major sanitary overflow in Severna Park

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Cleanup operations are underway after a force main break caused a large sanitary overflow in Severna Park on Sunday.

Officials say the force main break occurred in the 800 block of Ritchie Highway. According to the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works, approximately 16,200 gallons of the overflow entered Cypress Creek.

The overflow has been reported to the County Department of Health and the Maryland Department of the Environment.

DPW crews have posted signs to alert the community about the overflow, and the affected area has been limed and vacuumed.

The overflow was first reported at 4:30 p.m. and was contained by 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the cause of the force main break has not yet been determined.

People who come into contact with the affected ground should immediately wash thoroughly with soap and warm water, officials advise. Any contaminated clothing should also be washed.