City of Annapolis offers free pool access, cooling centers amid dangerous heat

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The City of Annapolis is preparing for the heat wave expected to hit the state and is encouraging residents to stay cool, safe, and hydrated.

“I urge all Annapolis residents to take this heat wave seriously and be prepared,” said Mayor Jared Littmann. “Remember to limit outdoor activity, maximize time in air-conditioned spaces, and prioritize the well-being of your loved ones and neighbors.”

“The heat wave expected over the next few days will test our community,” said Kevin Simmons, Director of the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management. “Forecasters are warning that this could be the hottest Fourth of July holiday on record. Now is the time to prepare. Make a plan to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on family members, neighbors, and anyone who may be especially vulnerable to the extreme heat. By taking simple precautions and looking out for each other, we can help keep our entire community safe during this dangerous stretch of weather.”

To help residents combat the heat, the Recreation and Parks Department will open the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park for free in two-hour increments based on available capacity.

The pool will be open on the following days and times:

Wednesday, July 1, through Friday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day

Saturday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cooling centers will also be activated, providing residents with temporary safe spaces to seek relief from the heat. Drinking water will also be available.

The following cooling center locations and times have been announced:

Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center 273 Hilltop Lane

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional community-based locations include:

American Legion Post 141 1707 Forest Drive

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, July 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Annapolis Michael E. Busch Library 1410 West Street

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Annapolis Senior Activity Center 119 S. Villa Avenue

Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials said additional cooling center locations for the weekend will be announced. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine, which can contribute to dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities: Schedule exercise, yard work, and other outdoor tasks during the early morning or evening hours when temperatures are lower.

Find a cool place: Spend time in air-conditioned buildings, libraries, community centers, or other public cooling locations if your home becomes too hot.

Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and use hats or umbrellas when outdoors.

Never leave people or pets in parked vehicles: Temperatures inside vehicles can rise quickly to dangerous levels.

Check on others: Reach out to elderly neighbors, family members, and anyone who may need extra assistance during extreme heat.

Know the warning signs: Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headaches. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and may involve confusion, loss of consciousness, or hot, dry skin.

Pet owners should also make sure their animals have access to fresh water and shade and avoid walking pets on hot pavement, which can burn their paws.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather updates and follow guidance from emergency officials throughout the heat wave.

For more information and safety updates, click here.