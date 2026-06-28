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Child found unresponsive at the bottom of Pasadena pool, marking 2 drownings within 24 hrs.

Child on advanced life support after being found unresponsive at the bottom of a Pasadena pool
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PASADENA, Md. — A young child was found unresponsive at the bottom of a private residential swimming pool in Pasadena on Sunday.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 800 block of 223rd Street around 7:42am.

Fire Lieutenant Prokopchak tells us the child was pulled from the water and placed on advanced life support care while rushed to Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

The tragedy comes less than 24 hours after a 2-year-old child drowned at a home on Townsend Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

A spokesperson with Anne Arundel County Police said there is no preliminary sign of foul play related to that incident.

Police said no further details would be released "out of respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

Last week a four-year-old in Bel Air died from drowning in a home pool.

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