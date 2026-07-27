Charging documents: Man threatened to make girlfriend eat son's ashes before fire

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man was arrested and charged with arson and attempted murder in connection with a house fire on Aster Drive last Tuesday night.

Carmelo Latorre, 64, was arrested on Saturday after his girlfriend turned over a video she recorded of a fight they had the night of the fire.

According to charging documents, Latorre is quoted in the video as saying, "I'm going to burn this house right to the f***ing ground."

The girlfriend, whose name is redacted in the court documents, said Latorre had come home drunk the night of July 21, breaking things, throwing dog poop at her and threatening to "make her eat her deceased son's ashes."

According to the charging documents, Latorre made several threats to kill his girlfriend during the video recording.

He is accused of putting combustibles on the stove in the kitchen and leaving the house. His girlfriend has limited mobility.

In addition to attempted murder and arson charges, Latorre is charged with malicious burning, arson threat, assault, and reckless endangerment.

He is currently being held without bond.