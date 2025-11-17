Charging Docs: Woman pleaded with killer to 'not shoot' before double murder in Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. — We're learning more details about a weekend shooting in Pasadena that police say stemmed from a money dispute.

The tragic incident occurred on Twickenham Road in the Long Point community, where police found William Hayes and his wife Jeanna shot to death inside their home.

WMAR-2 News learned that both William and Jeanna operated a home improvement business from their residence.

Police revealed that night they believed the shooting was targeted and that the suspect knew the victims. Five hours later, Anthony Reyes, 61, was arrested in connection with the deaths.

"It's just a horrible tragedy. We know that we have family members who are grieving tonight, and this entire community is grieving, and they are going to have to journey forward trying to make sense of what happened here today," Chief Amal Awad said.

According to charging documents, Jeanna called 911 from the home and could be heard asking a male she repeatedly called "Tony" not to shoot her.

Tony, later identified as Reyes, was heard talking to a man named "Charlie," leading to an argument over money. Gunshots rang out moments later, with Jeanna calling out to "Charlie" and again pleading not to be shot.

More shots were fired, followed by complete silence.

A witness reported that Reyes called them and confessed to shooting Charlie and "Jeanie." He also said he planned to go to Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel.

Police received a vehicle description from the witness and found Reyes near the intersection of Ridge Road and Severn Road in Hanover. Officers arrested him after a brief car chase at the intersection of Quarterfield Road and George Clauss Boulevard.

Reyes is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges.

According to court records, he was denied bond.