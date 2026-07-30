Catonsville man charged after argument over parking leads to stabbing in Hanover

HANOVER, Md. — Anne Arundel County police say a man has been arrested following an assault in Hanover Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Dorchester Boulevard at 8:35 p.m. regarding an incident involving two men, according to police.

Police found the victim, a 48-year-old man, at the scene suffering from a stab wound to the torso.

Investigators determined that the two men had gotten into an argument over parking, which escalated when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

The suspect, 65-year-old Tony Maurice Horne of Catonsville, Maryland, was arrested at the scene and charged.

He faces a first-degree assault charge, police say.