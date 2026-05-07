BWI passengers forced to switch flights after pair of Southwest planes clip wings

LINTHICUM, Md. — BWI passengers were forced to switch planes after a pair of Southwest Airlines flights clipped wings on Monday evening.

Flights 1048 and 562 were involved, according to the airline.

It happened around 9:20pm as the planes were pushing back from their gates.

No one aboard either plane was injured.

Each aircraft were taken out of service over minor damage.

Southwest transferred affected passengers to other flights.

"Southwest is reviewing the event through its robust Safety Management System," a Southwest spokesperson said in a statement to WMAR. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees."

The Federal Aviation Administration also said they're looking into the incident.

A spokesperson with agency said "air traffic controllers do not communicate with flight crews" in the area where contact occurred.